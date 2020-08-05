Stillwater Public Schools releases more information on COVID-19 plan

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – As families prepare for the start of the new school year, school officials say they are keeping a close eye on the state’s coronavirus cases in order to better protect students.

Officials with the Stillwater Public School District announced that the district will adjust safety protocols at schools based on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Alert System.

The system is a four-tiered risk measurement tool that has corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level by county.

“This new COVID-19 alert system marries OSDH’s robust data reporting with additional public health steps that should be considered county by county to confront elevated risks of community spread,” Interim Commissioner of Health Col. Lance Frye said. “The color-coded system is an easy way for business owners, local leaders, and the public to know at a glance when extra precautions should be taken.”

The color categories are based on daily new cases per 100,000 population.

Updates will be based on the following 7-day rolling average:

• Green: 0 < 1.43 daily new cases per 100,000 population

• Yellow: 43 < 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 population

• Orange: > 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 population

• Red: > 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 plus one of four additional gates triggered.

The school district says it will make a school closure decision each Friday for the following week.

Stillwater Public Schools plan

Students in the district can choose between traditional learning, virtual learning, or a hybrid schedule.

Students, staff, and visitors will all be required to wear face coverings in school.

“All SPS students will be receiving one washable cotton face covering. We also encourage families to acquire additional face coverings for convenience and to allow their children to identify a style/pattern they are comfortable wearing and that allows them to express their personality,” the district posted.

The first day of school will be Aug. 20.

