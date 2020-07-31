Stillwater Public Schools to require masks during school

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Students in Stillwater Public Schools have less than a month before the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Students in the district can choose between traditional learning, virtual learning, or a hybrid schedule.

Students, staff, and visitors will all be required to wear face coverings in school.

“All SPS students will be receiving one washable cotton face covering. We also encourage families to acquire additional face coverings for convenience and to allow their children to identify a style/pattern they are comfortable wearing and that allows them to express their personality,” the district posted.

The first day of school will be Aug. 20.

LATEST STORIES: