Tensions high as Moore Public Schools decides to start in-person class Thursday

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Public Schools is less than 72 hours away from opening up classrooms for the first day of school. The district is offering families the option whether they want to learn in-person or online, but some teachers say this isn’t enough.

“The kids need to live,” one Moore parent said. “This is not worth losing a child over.”

Parents, teachers, and people of the community packed the Moore Administration Building Monday night to hear the future of fall learning.

The Board of Education solidified its “Return to Learn” plan. Students and parents have three options: on-site learning, virtual, or a combination of the two.

The district is set to start school Thursday, August 13.

However, some teachers took to the podium one by one pleading for the district to change their mind.

A group also decided to protest outside the administration building before the meeting, demanding school to be pushed back, to go completely virtual, and to give teachers options to work from home if they choose to do so.

“I am confident,” Moore Superintendent Dr. Robert Romines said. “We are going to continue to move forward.”

The district revealed to KFOR Monday around 25% of the student body will be attending school online.

Some parents and educators say they’re pleased with the district’s decision to leave the choice up to each household.

“To shut it down and go all virtual is ridiculous,” one parent said.

“People are going to get sick but our kids can handle it,” a Moore grandparent said.

But Zach Grimm, President of the Education Association of Moore, tells KFOR he is worried about all the teachers he represents.

“Maybe our kids get sick,” Zach Grimm said. “Maybe our educators get sick. Where will we be then?”

MPS says they have spent nearly $150,000 to supply teachers and students with the proper PPE. All students and parents must wear a mask at school.

Superintendent Romines said Monday night he is personally making certain all students receive the proper technology within the next few weeks.

Norman Public Schools and Oklahoma City Public Schools both chose to go virtual the first nine weeks and both pushed their start date back to late August.

