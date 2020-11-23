Woodward Public Schools to require masks for students, staff

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Woodward say they are taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom.

Beginning Nov. 30, all students will be required to wear a mask during class at Woodward Public Schools. The masks are also required for all staff members and visitors to campus.

District officials say all students will be provided two masks when they return to school after Thanksgiving break.

The school board passed the measure last week.

