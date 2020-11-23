Woodward Public Schools to require masks for students, staff

Classrooms & COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Woodward say they are taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom.

Beginning Nov. 30, all students will be required to wear a mask during class at Woodward Public Schools. The masks are also required for all staff members and visitors to campus.

District officials say all students will be provided two masks when they return to school after Thanksgiving break.

The school board passed the measure last week.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter