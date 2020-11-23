Woodward Public Schools to require masks for students, staff

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Woodward say they are taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom.
Beginning Nov. 30, all students will be required to wear a mask during class at Woodward Public Schools. The masks are also required for all staff members and visitors to campus.
District officials say all students will be provided two masks when they return to school after Thanksgiving break.
The school board passed the measure last week.
LATEST STORIES:
- Silver alert issued for man who walked away from assisted living center
- California native is 1st Black astronaut to join extended mission on space station
- Chickasha Walmart closes for deep cleaning, sanitizing
- City council to consider extending Oklahoma City’s mask ordinance
- Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37