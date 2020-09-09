Yukon Public Schools heading back to in-person learning

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Students in one metro school district will be returning to class earlier than expected following a decision by the Yukon Public School Board.

In July, the Yukon Public School District announced that all students would be moved to online learning at the beginning of the school year due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among school staff members.

“In my office alone in the last month, we’ve had two positives, and as of today, we’ve had a possible positive. We’ve had to vacate people from our office, and we wear masks everywhere. We’ve had an assistant principal that tested for COVID, and we’ve had to evacuate some personnel in that building as well,” Simeroth said in July. “These are semi-controlled settings. This is without 8,000-9,000 people coming back.”

Simeroth said school officials are responsible for the health and well-being of the students.

“I just can’t live with the fact that if we bring kids back to school and someone gets sick and someone dies and it’s a child, that’s the worst thing that we can have,” Simeroth said.

Initially, officials said they would revisit the plan at the end of September and decide whether or not to stay with distance learning in October.

However, as COVID-19 cases have dropped in the metro, district leaders said it was time to take a closer look at the plan.

On Tuesday, the Yukon Public School Board voted to send some students back to in-person learning on Sept. 16.

The youngest students, through the third grade, would head back to class on Sept. 16. Students from the fourth grade and up will head back on Sept. 21.

LATEST STORIES: