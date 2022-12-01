Jordan Hawkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead unbeaten No. 8 UConn past Oklahoma State 74-64 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Adama Sanogo added 20 points and Andre Jackson scored 11 for the Huskies. It was the smallest margin of victory for UConn so far this season.

OSU took an early lead in the first half as Caleb Asberry hit a triple to give the Cowboys a 23-22 lead. Asberry had 11 off the bench.

Then the Huskies went on a 23-3 run to close the half which helped them hold a 48-31 lead at the half.

Kalib Boone scored 15 points to lead the Cowboys and Avery Anderson III added 14. Ander led an 8-0 OSU charge in the second half. Tyreek Smith powered home a couple of big plays for the Pokes on a seven point night to cut the UConn lead to single digits, but that’s as close as the Cowboys got.

UConn took 33 free throws to OSU’s 19.

UConn is off to its best start since 2013-14. OSU hosts Sam Houston December 6th inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.