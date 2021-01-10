Cowboys Clock Kansas State in Manhattan

Oklahoma State squared off with Kansas State in great position to pick up a win. Not only did K-State only have one conference win to their credit, but they had only eight available players.

Despite that, OSU got off to a bit of a slow start until MA Moncrieffe, who returned from a bruised sternum injury, hit a layup and foul to give OSU an early lead. He finished with six points.

Later in the half, Rondel Walker stole a Wildcat pass and hit Isaac Likekele for a layup and foul. Likekele finished with 15 points on 6-9 shooting along with nine boards.

Right before the half, Walker, the PC West product drilled a three. He helped OSU out to a seven point halftime lead. Walker finished with 14 off the bench.

In the second half, OSU put the gas on a little bit more outscoring KSU 37-30. Kalib Boone hit a big jumper which helped OSU expand their lead. He had 14 off the bench. That after he said he wasn’t in a great place because of his play prior to the game.

His bounce back performance was needed due to Cade Cunningham’s struggles. He hit his first field goal of the game with under eight to play. Cunningham finished with just five points in 31 minutes.

Despite that, OSU won going away 70-54. The Cowboys improved to 8-3 (2-3). OSU shot 56% from the field. Next up, they host Kansas on Tuesday the 12th.