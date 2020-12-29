Cowboys Close Season in Cheez-It Bowl vs. Miami

Oklahoma State got a massive boost before they kicked off their Cheez-It Bowl with Miami. Senior Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez announced that he would return for another season in 2021.

The match up itself featured the only two ranked teams squaring off outside of a New Year’s Six Bowl Game.

The Cowboys came out firing, literally. Their entire first drive, OSU passed ten times on ten plays. Spencer Sanders hit intermediate throws to Tylan Wallace, Landon Wolf, Dillon Stoner, and eventually hit Brennan Pressley on a 30 yard touchdown on 4th and six. OSU jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

The Cowboys managed to force a Miami punt and got it back. They continued to pass it at will. Finally, on the 15th play of the OSU’s night, Dezmon Jackson broke off a 29 yard run on the first true run play called for the Cowboys. A few plays later LD Brown powered in a three yard touchdown run. OSU had a 14-0 lead.

The Cowboy defense came up clutch again. Miami went for it on fourth down throwing a deep ball that was broken up by Christian Holmes. OSU took over again. The OSU pass attack was still going. On third down, Spencer Sanders connected with freshman Brennan Pressley for a 32 yard touchdown. His second of the night. The Cowboys jumping out to a 21-0 lead.

That third touchdown seemed to punch the Hurricanes in the face. D’Eriq King connected on a ten yard touchdown to Brevin Jordan to cut into the OSU lead. Cowboys up 21-7 after one.

In the second, OSU continued their fantastic play connecting on a bevy of passes yet again, but the drive ended with Brady Pohl missing a 33 yard field goal. Still 21-7 Cowboys.

In the second, D’Eriq King scampered in for a seven yard touchdown run, but it was called back because of holding. A couple of plays later, King tried to scramble for a short gain, ran into Cameron Murray, and injured his knee. In came N’Kosi Perry who couldn’t get anything going. Running back Cam Harris got hurt on the play after that. Miami would add a field goal. OSU on top 21-10.

King had to leave the game with help to the locker room.

With under two to play in the half, Miami forced the first OSU punt of the day, however, Miami muffed the kick and Thomas Harper recovered for the Cowboys. But the Pokes went three and out.

OSU led 21-10 at the break.