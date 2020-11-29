Cowboys Cruise in Home Opener vs. Texas Southern

The debut of Cade Cunningham inside Gallagher-Iba Arena didn’t disappoint. The second ranked recruit of the 2020 class was a force mainly in the second half.

Cunningham battled foul trouble in the first half getting three. But his teammates didn’t let him down. Kalib Boone swatted a shot against the backboard, Avery Anderson hit a layup on the other in transition. He finished with nine.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe built off of his game one performance powering home an impressive follow slam along with an and one inside. But the story of the game was PC West alum Rondell Walker. Walker hit a pair of and one layups in the first half to give OSU an 11 point halftime lead.

In the second half, Cade Cunningham settled in. He found Walker on not one, not two, but three triples from the corner. Walker finished with 19 points off the bench in just his second game.

Following that, Cunningham finished on a nifty and one layup inside and the first dunk of his college career. Cunningham led OSU with 20 points, four assists and four rebounds.

MA Alexander put an exclamation point on the game with a hard slam late in the second half. He had seven points.

The Cowboys shot nearly 46 percent from the field, and 42 percent from three. They also cut their turnovers way down from game one only turning it over nine times. The Cowboys cruised to an 85-65 win over Texas Southern and remain unbeaten this season at 2-0.

Next up for the Pokes, they travel north to take on Marquette on the road December 1st.