Cowboys Fall in Big 12 Tournament Title Game to Texas

Oklahoma State looked to earn their first Big 12 Championship Game win since 2005. The Cowboys got off to a great start off the tip with Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe getting a slam as OSU took an early lead. He finished with 11 points.

As Cade Cunningham dealt with foul trouble in the first half, Jericho Sims hit a pair of dunks helping Texas take a 13 point lead on a 9-2 run. OSU trailed by 10 at the break.

In the second half, Cade Cunningham went crazy hitting three pointers, to help keep the Cowboys in it. All of it was part of a 10-1 run as OSU pulled within two. Cade had 29 points on 11 of 23 shooting.

With 10 minutes to go, Kalib Boone hit a big time slam and foul. He had 12 points as OSU kept with the Horns trailing by six.

But Texas outrebounded Oklahoma State 39-30. Matt Coleman hit a three off of one of those offensive rebounds as Texas tried to pull away. Up 11, Coleman finished with 30 points and won the Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.

OSU wouldn’t go quietly though. Cade Cunningham hit a three with over five to play, then Rondel Walker hit one to pull OSU within six. Walker had nine.

Isaac Likekele hit three of his 13 with under a minute to play as OSU pulled within six. However, Texas was too much as Kai Jones got a slam and a foul. He had 13 points and that did it. Texas shot 36 free throws to OSU’s 17. Despite playing just two games, Texas wins the Big 12 Title Game for the first time in program history with a 91-86 win over OSU.

Next up, the Cowboys await their seed in the NCAA Tournament.