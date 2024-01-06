STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – RayJ Dennis scored 18 points and Langston Love added 17 as No. 18 Baylor ended Oklahoma State’s five-game winning streak with a 75-70 overtime win Saturday in the Big 12 conference-opener for both teams.

Yves Missi had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (12-2), who shot 42.5 % for the game and outscored the Cowboys 15-10 in the extra period.

Dennis missed a jumper with one second left in regulation and the score tied 60-60 to send the game to overtime. The Bears’ second leading scorer hit a floater off the glass to give the visitors a 69-67 lead in OT then fouled out on the Cowboys’ next possession.

Bryce Thompson made both free throws to tie the game with 1:27 left. Baylor took a 71-69 lead on two free throws by Jalen Bridges with 45 seconds left and was never threatened.

Baylor has won 15 of its last 18 games against Oklahoma State (8-6), including nine straight in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The home fans got loud after Oklahoma State drew to within 52-49 on a fastbreak dunk by Brandon Garrison with 8:28 remaining.

They got louder after Quion Williams tied the game with a 3-pointer and took a 54-52 lead on a layup by Thompson with 6:49 left.

Two foul shots and a dunk by Garrison put the Cowboys up 60-56 with 1:56 left.

Dennis, however, answered with a 3-pointer and was fouled. He added the free throw to make it 60-60.

Garrisson scored 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting, Javon Small added 17 points and Thompson had 15 points for Oklahoma State.

Baylor led 31-27 at halftime behind the play of Love, who gave the Bears a spark with 10 points off the bench. Small paced the Cowboys with 12 points in the first half, including two 3s.