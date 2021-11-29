Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Dallas Cowboys Monday announced their head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

The news was first reported from ESPN Insider Adam Schefter:

Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy is out for Thursday night’s game vs. Saints due to COVID, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

ESPN’s Todd Archer, a Dallas Cowboys Insider, tweeted a statement from the Dallas Cowboys on McCarthy’s involvement with game preparation while undergoing COVID-19 protocols:

Cowboys statement: Although he will not be on the field for the Saints game, McCarthy will continue to direct, and be in involved in, all meetings and game preparations on a virtual basis for the remainder of the week, including Thursday’s meetings in New Orleans. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 29, 2021

Archer also tweeted no other players have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 10:24 a.m. Monday, November 29:

I'm told thus far no other players have tested positive at the moment. Terence Steele was put on the COVID list Sunday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 29, 2021