OSU Falls to Texas 41-34 in Overtime

Oklahoma State entered their showdown with Texas looking to remain the only unbeaten team in the Big 12.

The Cowboy defense got it rolling early for the Cowboys getting them the ball back after five plays. And OSU made the most of it. Spencer Sanders found Tylan Wallace for 28, and the seven play drive finished with an 11 yard strike to Wallace for a 7-0 lead.

OSU notched a three and out on their next defensive set, but Spencer Sanders and Chuba Hubbard had issues on a snap and turned it over with Jacoby Jones falling on a fumble. Texas scored three plays later on a Keaontay Ingram one yard run. Ingram would later leave with an ankle injury. That tied it at 7.

Late in the first, Sanders hit Landon Wolf on a 25 yard strike as well as a 32 yard screen to LD Brown, but the drive finished with Sanders finding Wolf on a five yard touchdown. 14-7 OSU.

Texas answered right back with Sam Ehlinger finding Brennan Eagles on a 41 yard touchdown to tie the game up at 14 again.

The turnover woes continued for OSU on their next drive. Spencer Sanders was picked off by Jalen Green who returned it 41 yards. Cameron Dicker added three points to that and Texas had their first lead 17-14.

OSU didn’t stay down for long, Spencer Sanders reeled off a 35 yard run which led to a 5 yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard. The Cowboys took back control 21-17.

OSU would add a field goal later in the second on a 31 yard kick from Alex Hale, but the Cowboys fumbled the ball away when Spencer Sanders got sacked. It was his third turnover. Dicker connected on a 40 yard field goal before half and OSU led Texas 24-20 at the half.

Injuries piled up for OSU in the first half. All-Conference safety Kolby Harvell-Peel left and wouldn’t return with what was called a head injury. Jake Springfield left with a knee injury making an already depleted offensive line, worse off.

In the second half, Sanders went back to what has worked. He hit Tylan Wallace on an 18 yard strike, a 13 yarder and then an 11 yard touchdown to give OSU a 31-20 lead. But Texas immediately answered back when D’Shawn Jamison took back the kickoff 100 yards. Dicker would miss the extra point and OSU was clinging to a 31-26 lead.

OSU would get it back, work their way down the field and then LD Brown made a costly error fumbling the football. It was recovered by Joseph Ossai. He would return it into Texas territory. At that point Texas was 1 of 12 on third downs. Then they ended up converting two fourth downs en route to a 12 yard touchdown. Texas also hit Cade Brewer for two and Texas had a 34-31 lead.

OSU would give it back to Texas with under four to play. The defense would eventually get it back and Sanders didn’t blink. He connected on a huge 21 yard gain to Tylan Wallace. It led to a 34 yard field goal by Alex Hale to tie it and send it to overtime.

In overtime, Texas took the ball first. A pass interference call on Thomas Harper. That led to a Sam Ehlinger 15 yard touchdown to Josh Moore. His first catch of the day. 41-34 Texas.

OSU took over. It got to 4th down and Spencer Sanders was sacked on 4th down to lose. 41-34. Texas upset OSU and picked up their first road win against a top ten ranked team since 2010.

Spencer Sanders was 27-39, 400 yards, 4 touchdowns and one interception. He also had two fumbles lost. Chuba Hubbard had 24 carries for 69 yards. Tylan Wallace had 11 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Same Ehlinger finished the day 18 of 34, 169 yards, 3 touchdowns and no turnovers. Texas was just 2 of 15 on third down conversions and two of two on fourth.

Next up for OSU, they travel to Kansas State.