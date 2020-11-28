Cowboys Look to Bounce Back vs. Tech

Oklahoma State looked to bounce back from their Bedlam loss against Texas Tech, a team they’ve struggled against dropping their last two meetings.

OSU was behind the eight ball already as running backs Chuba Hubbard, LD Brown and left tackle Teven Jenkins missed the game due to injuries.

The Cowboys got off to a strong start defensively notching a Tech punt, but after connecting on a 24 yard pass and a 15 yarder to Dillon Stoner, Brady Pohl missed a 33 yard field goal. Pohl still kicking for the injured Alex Hale who injured himself in warmups against OU.

Following that, Tech took over and hit a fourth down and short where Sorodorick Thompson got a two yard pick up for first down. OSU made three more stops setting up another fourth and inches. Thompson ended up breaking off a 59 yard touchdown run. 7-0 Red Raiders.

The Cowboys would respond on their next possession. They went 79 yards in eight plays resulting in Dezmon Jackson’s first career touchdown from two yards out. That squared things up at seven in the first.

That’s how the first quarter ended. OSU would notch a punt on Tech’s next possession. Spencer Sanders found Tylan Wallace on a 39 yard gain inside the ten. Then Dezmon Jackson found paydirt from seven yard out for his second of the day. 14-7 Pokes.

Sarodorick Thompson showed his burst on Tech’s next possession. He peeled off a 24 yard touchdown run on third and six with a zero blitz coming from OSU. The game was all square at 14.

But Dezmond Jackson’s incredible day continued. He broke off a 15 yard run and eventually capped off a drive scoring his third rushing touchdown from seven yards out. OSU on top 21-14.

The Cowboys did have a mishap on their next possession. Freshman running back Dominic Richardson of Bishop McGuinness fumbled the ball which led to a Jonathan Garibay 44 yard field goal. OSU on top still though 21-17.