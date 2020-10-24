Cowboys in Control in 4th 24-14 Over Cyclones

The big question entering OSU’s showdown with Iowa State? How would the three week layoff effect OSU?

It helped the Cowboys get off to a bit of a slow start. Alex Hale missed a field goal on the Cowboys opening possession. Although OSU’s defense would get the ball back.

And it didn’t go well after that, Spencer Sanders, who finally returned from his ankle injury, had his pass tipped and it was intercepted by Iowa State’s Mike Rose. Three plays later, Brock Purdy called his own number and ran it in from 11 yards out to give the Cyclones a 7-0 lead.

OSU managed to put together an eight play drive, but ended up punting back to Iowa State. And on their next possession, Breece Hall broke off a 70 yard run. However, Connor Assalley missed a 48 yard field goal.

The Cowboys rode that momentum, Spencer Sanders threw his first touchdown of the year. A 34 yard strike to Jelani Woods. That tied it up at seven.

The OSU defense forced a three and out following that and Chuba Hubbard showed his dominance. He tallied a 32 yard touchdown run to give OSU a 14-7 lead.

Iowa State and OSU traded punts before the Cyclones threatened before the half. Although Brock Purdy couldn’t connect with Norman’s Charlie Kolar on third down. That led to another Connor Assalley attempted field goal from 33. He clanked it off the upright for his second missed field goal of the day. OSU led at the half 14-7.

The third quarter didn’t get off to the start either had hoped. Brock Purdy was intercepted on an acrobatic play by Kolby Harvell-Pell, but a few plays later, Spencer Sanders gave it right back on an interception.

Breece Hall made OSU pay. He broke off a 66 yard touchdown to square the game up at 14. Shortly after that though Sanders settled in and hit Tylan Wallace for 40 yards on a play with busted coverage. A couple of plays later, Sanders ran it in from 14 yards out. OSU on top 21-14.

Early in the fourth, the Cowboys looked to really shut the door on Iowa State. Spencer Sanders had an 18 yard touchdown run called back because of holding on Tylan Wallace. While that hurt, Alex Hale was able to connect on a 31 yard field goal to give the Cowboys a 24-14 advantage with 11 minutes to play.