Cowboys Crushing Kansas 38-0 in the 3rd

OSU entered their match up with Kansas giving the keys to Shane Illingworth for a second straight start. Spencer Sanders is available for the contest being called “85%” by the TV broadcast.

OSU forced a three and out on their first drive. Then they followed that up with a 13 play drive. Illingworth connected with Tylan Wallace for 30 yards. However OSU couldn’t score. They converted a fourth and one on a Hubbard run, but LD Brown got stuffed at the one on third and goal. Alex Hale hit an 18 yard field goal to give OSU a 3-0 lead.

OSU’s defense didn’t stop next possession, Calvin Bundage notched his third sack of the season en route to another three and out. The Cowboys drive after would stall after Illingworth was sacked by Nick Channel of KU.

The Cowboys would force two tackles for loss and get it back. Eight plays later, Chuba Hubbard found himself running in a two yard touchdown. OSU had their first first quarter touchdown of the season. 10-0 OSU after the first.

OSU forced another three an out, then Illingworth threw his first career touchdown. A 66 yard strike to Brayden Johnson. 17-0 OSU.

The Cowboys got it back and struck again. Shane Illingworth hit Tylan Wallace on a 55 yard touchdown. Wallace’s first touchdown of the season. 24-0 OSU.

Kansas’ offense continued to look inept. OSU’s didn’t. Chuba Hubbard finished the 11 play 88 yard drive off scampering home a 12 yard touchdown run. OSU held a 31-0 lead. Both Hubbard and Wallace were over 100 yards rushing and receiving, respectively, in the first half.

The Pokes power showed again on the first drive of the second half. Illingworth found Tylan Wallace on a 14 yard touchdown strike. It was Wallace’s 2nd TD of the game. OSU on top 38-0.