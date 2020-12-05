Cowboys Seek 1st Win at TCU Since 2016

Oklahoma State looked to keep their Big 12 title game chances alive as they traveled to TCU. A place they haven’t won since 2016.

OSU got off to a slow start going three and out, but made up for it on defense. Malcolm Rodriguez stripped freshman Zach Evans on a tackle for loss, Brock Martin picked up the fumble and rumbled 42 yards for the touchdown. 7-0 Cowboys.

Following that, the two teams traded defensive stops. The offense got it going following that. Dezmon Jackson busted off a 15 yard run. Then Spencer Sanders connected on a crossing route with Dillon Stoner for 29 yards. That led to a one yard touchdown run for Jackson. Cowboys jumped out to a 13-0 lead after the missed extra point.

That’s how the first quarter ended. TCU had a chance to get on the board to close out their first drive of the quarter, but Griffin Kell missed a 43 yard field goal.

TCU and OSU would once again trade punts. On OSU’s next drive, Spencer Sanders found Jelani Woods for 46 yards which was his biggest play of the season. However, the drive would wrap with Brady Pohl missing a 42 yard field goal. Still 13-0 OSU.