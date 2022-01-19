Cowboys Stage Late Comeback to Top TCU 57-56

Oklahoma State looked to make it two straight in Big 12 play after knocking off Baylor last weekend. The Cowboys playing host to TCU who entered the contest with a 12-2 (2-1) record.

OSU got off to a great start with Bryce Williams and Avery Anderson hitting triples. Williams would score just six points due in part to an injured ankle. He took a jumper in the second half landing on the foot of a TCU defender. He would not return.

TCU took control in the later stages of the first half despite Mike Miles startin 0-7 from the field. Avery Anderson would keep the Cowboys in it with a steal and layup on the other end. Anderson had his best scoring output since December when he scored 29 against Cleveland State. He finished with 12 points. OSU trailed by five at the break.

In the second half, TCU Mike Miles and Chuck O’Bannon each drilled three pointers as TCU’s lead swelled to nine. Miles had eight on two of 15 shooting. O’Bannon led the Frogs with 13.

But the Cowboys wouldn’t quit. Bryce Thompson drilled a big three pointer to pull OSU within six. Thompson had 11 points.

Then Rondel Walker closed it out. Walker hit a clutch three pointer to put the Cowboys within a point. Then Tyreek Smith got a big block with under a minute to play which led to a foul on the other end. Walker nailed both free throws and the Cowboys all the sudden had a one point lead. Walker had 12 points off the bench on four of five shooting.

With four seconds to play, Mike Miles hit Damion Baugh with a decent look for a game winning three, but it drew back iron and OSU escaped with a 57-56 win. OSU shot just 35 percent from the field, 32 percent from three and just 56 percent from the stripe, but still managed to get the W.

Next up for the Cowboys, they look to sweep Texas as they travel to Austin for a 1:00pm battle Saturday.