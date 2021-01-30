Cowboys Survive Scare From Arkansas

Oklahoma State entered their showdown with Arkansas looking to honor and remember triumph and tragedy. OSU remembered their ten, but in doing so, also honored Eddie Sutton as the Pokes looked to keep their hot play alive.

Avery Anderson was the one who got it rolling for Oklahoma State early. He helped the Cowboys score eight of their first 12 points. Anderson finished the game with 13 points.

Right before the half, Cade Cunningham, who came off the bench, found Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe for the layup before the half. MA had 11 points and six boards as OSU had a four point lead at the break.

In the second half, OSU let that lead dwindle, but they didn’t go away. Kalib Boone slammed home a big time alley-oop in a tie game. Boone was pivotal for Oklahoma State. He poured in 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. He did it on eight of 11 shooting.

The game was tied with 30 seconds left and Cade Cunningham wouldn’t be denied. He hit a tough jumper with just seconds remaining to put the Pokes on top. Cade had 21 points in his first sixth man effort.

Arkansas couldn’t hit a three and OSU survived with an 81-77 win over the Razorbacks. Next up for the Cowboys they travel to TCU Wednesday for a showdown with the Frogs.