Oklahoma State squared off with a Jalon Daniels-less Jayhawks and wasted no time taking control of the contest.

Alan Bowman connected on a short screen pass with Ollie Gordon who hustled down the sideline for 50 yards. The two would hook up again later in the drive as Bowman found Gordon in the flats on a 17 yard touchdown pass. 7-0 Cowboys after a hot start.

OSU would hold Kansas on their next drive. The Cowboys have wanted to get Brennan Presley more involved on offense and didn’t hesitate to do that on their next drive. He caught two passes on the second drive including a 20 yard touchdown pass from Bowman. Bowman saw the flea flicker covered, dumped it off to Presley who made a great play to score. 14-0 OSU.

Kansas would respond on their next drive. Jason Bean, who’s filling in for Daniels, connected with Trevor Wilson on a 47 yard touchdown strike cutting OSU’s lead in half.

It was Rashod Owens’ turn to get involved. Owens rumbled 40 yards on a connection with Bowman to get deep into Kansas territory on OSU’s next drive. That led to a 28 yard Alex Hale field goal giving OSU a 17-7 advantage.

Kansas then pieced together a nine play, 78 yard drive resulting in a 30 yard touchdown pass from Bean to Mason Fairchild. His first TD catch of the season. OSU would block the extra point keeping KU at bay 17-13.

OSU was forced to punt for the first time in the contest. And Kansas found something in the defense of OSU as Jason Bean hit Mason Fairchild a second straight time on the same play call, this time resulting in a 44 yard touchdown. Kansas jumped on top 19-17, but their two point attempt.

Oklahoma State couldn’t get anything going on offense, but the defense did. Collin Oliver sacked Jason Bean for a nine yard loss. It led to a KU punt. And the Cowboys capitalized. Ollie Gordon broke off a 42 yard touchdown run to give OSU the lead back 24-19.

Oklahoma State couldn’t hang on to the lead as Jason Bean was flushed out of the pocket and connected with Quentin Skinner on a 49 yard touchdown. KU back on top 25-24 after Kansas failed on their two point conversion try.

That proved to be the halftime score.

Kansas opened the second half with the ball and the duo of Bean and Skinner again hooked up. Bean finding Quentin Skinner on a 42 yard strike to give the Jayhawks a 32-24 lead.

OSU didn’t slip on their next drive. Ollie Gordon went over the 100 yard barrier en route to an Alex Hale added a 29 yard field goal to cut into Kansas’ lead. Cowboys trailed 32-27.

Jason Bean broke off a 21 yard run on third down to go deep into Oklahoma State territory, but following that Xavier Benson notched a sack and Kendal Daniels picked Bean off to end Kansas’ threat.

The Cowboys got an impressive couple of runs from Gordon and Jaden Nixon, but the Cowboys would have to settle for a 21 yard Alex Hale field goal. Kansas’ lead down to two wit a 32-30 advantage.