Cowboys Upset 13th Ranked Texas Tech in Lubbock

Oklahoma State continued their Texas swing in Big 12 play looking for their first win in conference play. They traveled to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech.

Bryce Williams made the most of his first start at OSU knocking down a pair of first half threes. Plus, Isaac Likekele got in on the scoring act in the first half with a steal and layup, along with triple helping the Cowboys to a double digit advantage. Part of that was on the heels of Avery Anderson who forced one of 14 Tech turnovers leading to a slam. He had 17.

OSU was up nine at the half.

In the second half, Tech powered their way back into it after OSU went six minutes without scoring. Rondel Walker hit a three to give the Cowboys life. Walker had six.

The Cowboys trailed by three with under two to play when Isaac Likekele hit a layup plus a foul to pull within one. He finished with 17 points. He would miss the free throw.

Following two Tech free throws, Cade Cunningham drew a foul shooting a three. He would hit all three free throws and send it to OT. However, OSU’s top player struggled going 3-12 for 13 points. He did add seven boards and four assists.

In OT, Mac McClung hit a three to give Tech a lead, but it was all OSU after that. McClung had 21. Walker hit a big three, then Keylan Boone hit a tough and one layup to give the Cowboys a two point lead.

Bryce Williams iced the game for good with a steal and slam. He had 15 points in his first start. OSU then got a steal from Avery Anderson to pick up conference win number one with an 82-77 W in Lubbock.

Next up for OSU, the Cowboys host 9th ranked West Virginia Monday night.