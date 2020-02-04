Cowgirls of Color event canceled due to weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum says they have decided to cancel the Cowgirls of Color event set for Wednesday due to the impending weather forecast.

“The safety of Museum visitors always comes first at The Cowboy. Efforts to reschedule the program are being made. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The Cowgirls of Color, a group of women from Maryland who have a passion for riding horses, host an educational program across the country to debunk stereotypes about black women.

The group formed in 2016 as the first all-female rodeo team to participate in the Bill Pickett International Rodeo.

For more information visit, nationalcowboymuseum.org/cowgirls-of-color or call (405) 478-2250 ext. 241