For a fourth straight season, Oklahoma State is headed to an NCAA Super Regional. But it took some late game heroics.

OSU scored first getting on the board in the top of the fourth when Tallen Edwards doubled home Mo Wynne to take a 1-0 lead.

Kelly Maxwell sat down six getting OSU out of some jams, but in the fifth, with one on, Kenny Gajewsli went to Lexi Kilfoyil. She threw two wild pitches that allowed Nebraska to take a 2-1 lead.

But in the seventh, down to their last three outs, OSU rose to the occasion. With the bases loaded Rachel Becker hit a two RBI single to give the Cowgirls a three-two lead.

OSU would add a run on an error from a Kiley Naomi hit and Michaela Wark brought in another run on a fielder’s choice.

OSU went to the bottom half of the inning with a five-two lead and that was it as they turned to two end the game.

OSU advanced to the Super Regional to host Oregon in a best of three series.