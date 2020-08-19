Coyle Public Schools going virtual after Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

COYLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Coyle Public Schools will switch to virtual learning until at least the end of August after the district’s superintendent tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials with the district say all parents are encouraged to pick up their students Wednesday and the school will be closed for cleaning Thursday after Superintendent Terry Zink tested positive for COVID-19.

The district will begin virtual learning Monday, August 24 and will continue until at least the 31st.

“Our main priority is keeping our students and faculty safe. We appreciate your cooperation at this time. If your child should test positive during this time, please contact the school to inform us,” said school administrators.

