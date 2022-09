MOORE (KFOR) – One is confirmed dead and three injured following a crash near Southwest 4th St. and North Santa Fe Avenue in Moore.

The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

One victim was pronounced dead shortly after crews arrived on scene. Three others were injured, including a one-year-old.

The three injured victims were transported to OU Medical. There is currently no word on their conditions.

This is a developing story.