NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two people were killed after a crash in Noble County Friday night.

Officials didn’t release too much detail as to how the two people died but said that the collision happened near US-177 and County Road Harvest approximately 3 miles south and 3 miles west of Morrison around 7:30 p.m.

The two vehicles involved were a white Jeep and a 2015 Dodge Ram according to officials.

Two people died as a result.

If seatbelts were used, the cause of the crash, and more are under investigation according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.