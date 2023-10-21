A three-car crash ended up killing one woman Saturday morning on the Northwest Expressway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A three-car crash ended up killing one woman Saturday morning on the Northwest Expressway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials report that what happened is under investigation but it started just before 7 a.m. near Cimarron Road about 100 feet south of Piedmont.

In the OHP report, it stated that the woman who was killed was 37-year-old Amanda Redwine of Moore, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Injured in the crash were 41-year-old Justin Palmer of Edmond and a 9-year-old boy who was sent to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City per OHP.

The driver and passenger in the third car were not injured.

There are many other details yet to be revealed, OHP reports that they will update when it becomes available.