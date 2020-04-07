Crayola offering at-home activities for kids through digital channels

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an effort to help parents and kids stay creative and active, Crayola Experience and Crayola are offering at-home activities through its websites and social channels.

Parents can download free step-by-step crafting instructions, coloring pages, games, apps, and colorful science experiments using household items.

They also can watch Create-It-Yourself videos, and learn tips and tricks to get creative with things around the house.

Activities, live events, and video premiers will be posted on the companies’ Facebook channels and new activities will be added to their websites regularly.

The crafts on the Crayola Experience website include content only from Crayola Experience.

Websites:

www.CrayolaExperience.com/Creativity-at-Home
www.Crayola.com/AtHome

Facebook:

www.facebook/CrayolaExperiencePlano
www.facebook.com/crayola

Hashtags:

#AtHomeWithCE
#CrayolaCrafts

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
US Map:

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter