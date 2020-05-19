Live Now
Creek County officials issue Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old with dementia

BRISTOW, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Creek County Sheriff’s Office have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man with dementia.

Gary Moser was last seen near 15475 S 337th W Avenue in Bristow around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Moser was wearing a denim shirt, blue jeans, and possibly a tan ball cap.

Officials say the last time he left his home, he was located in Stillwater.

Moser drives a white 1997 Ford Ranger with a large yellow scrape/dent on the driver side.

Officials also say he does not have a phone.

If you see Moser or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

