OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (KFOR/Storyful) – Every year, Halloween lovers across the country go all out when it comes to setting up skeletons and creepy decor in their front yards for all to see. But an Ohio man may have knocked them all out of the park – and for a good cause.

Alan Perkins, of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, not only has a graveyard filled with his neighbors’ names (per their request,) but his yard also boasts a giant skeleton and an 11-foot-tall jack-o’-lantern among many, many other props.

In the middle of it all is a sign with a QR code that visitors can scan to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I enjoy taking my creativity and doing something that can help out a charity,” Perkins told local media. A link to the QR code can be found here.