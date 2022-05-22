CRESCENT, Okla. (KFOR) – Three children were killed in a house fire in Crescent Sunday afternoon.

“It’s tragic in itself anytime there’s a loss of life. Especially in a small community like this one. It’s tough,” said Josh Rollins, the Crescent Fire Chief.

The home is located near the intersection of Jackson Street and Oak Street.

According to Rollins, the fire started in a small structure near the house. From there, the flames spread to the house, fully engulfing it.

What started the fire is still unknown. The State Fire Marshall is also investigating.

Officials haven’t confirmed the ages of the three children. However, a neighbor told KFOR they were two-year-old, three-years-old, and five-months-old.

The mother of the children was home at the time of the fire, according to Rollins.