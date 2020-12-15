Crews battling slick, slushy conditions on roads, interstates across Oklahoma

Roads are slick across Oklahoma after snow fell overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews are working to make conditions on roads and interstates safe for motorists as heavy snowfall descends upon Central Oklahoma and other areas across the state.

Crews are plowing snow and treating slick spots in Oklahoma, Canadian, Logan, Garfield and Pottawatomi counties, according to an Oklahoma Department of Transportation news release.

Work is also being done on Interstate 35 just south of the metro area and Interstate 40 East in Shawnee, according to the news release.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and be mindful of other motorists.

“Commuters are encouraged to plan extra travel time, leave plenty of space between vehicles and stay at least 200 feet behind sand and salt trucks for safety and room to maneuver,” the news release states.

Areas in the state’s panhandle are packed in with heavy snow. Highways and bridges in Harper, Woods, Alfalfa, Major, Woodward and Ellis counties are experiencing slick and hazardous conditions, according to the news release.

Roads in Custer, Dewey and Blaine counties are being treated for slick and hazardous conditions.

Drivers in Pawnee and Creek counties are advised to use caution as temperatures hover near freezing, snow begins falling and slick areas emerge.

Motorists are asked to do the following during snowy and icy conditions:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

Go to www.okroads.org for a map of current closures and snowplow cameras and www.oktraffic.org to see cameras in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metros before traveling.