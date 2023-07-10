LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KFOR/Storyful) – The winner of a July 9th UFC fight at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena jumped over the cage after his victory to greet former President Donald Trump, who was sitting in the front row.

South African fighter Dricus Du Plessis’ actions drew both cheers and boos from the crowd, as heard in the video at the top of this story.

The former President attended the fight after speaking to a volunteer group for his 2024 presidential campaign earlier in the day.

Du Plessis defeated Australian fighter Robert Whittaker with a TKO in the second round.