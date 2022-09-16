BROOKFIELD, Illinois (KFOR/Storyful) – An extroverted otter pup at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois was not shy while introducing itself to a member of its new enclosure – a white-cheeked gibbon, who seemed equally as curious.

Video at the top of this story shows the 10-month-old Asian small-clawed otter pup getting up close and personal with its new primate pal, 8-year-old Neubo, who “didn’t seem to mind the curious otter,” according to the Zoo.

As for whether the two different species will become best buds, Zoo officials stated that it’s too soon to tell. “Staff is not sure if the encounters will continue, or if the novelty will wear off.”

The otters and gibbons can be seen together at the Brookfield Zoo’s Tropic World: Asia Habitat.