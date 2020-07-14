Customers experiencing issues after purchasing “bad gas” at Stillwater Kum & Go

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Several customers experienced issues with their cars after purchasing gas at the Stillwater Kum & Go on Sunday morning.

Anthea Bates told News 4 she had just made it back into town after visiting Tulsa when she stopped for gas, and it didn’t take long before she knew something wasn’t right.

“I pulled out to leave, almost immediately I could tell that something wasn’t right,” Anthea said. “I was driving home and it felt like my car wasn’t getting any power.”

Anthea says she was able to make it home, but her car hasn’t moved since. She tried to use it Monday morning to go to work, but says it wouldn’t start.

“I have to find a tow company to get the car, and then take it there, and from my understanding is I have to get it fixed first,” Anthea said. “Then they will reimburse me.”

Anthea isn’t the only one having problems.

Aaron Woods owns X-tra Mile Auto Care in Stillwater.

He says multiple customers have brought their vehicles, all saying they’ve had issues after getting gas at Kum & Go.

“We had one, the customer said I drove it perfectly. Went inside my house, and came out, and the vehicle won’t start,” Woods told News 4. “Other folks are saying that it’s not running correctly.”

News 4 reached out to Kum & Go. We’re told the gas was delivered at 8 a.m., and they stopped selling it just before 1 p.m. when they found out there was an issue.

Kum & Go sent News 4 this statement:

Impacted customers can either submit a claim online or inside the store. We guarantee our fuel and will cover costs incurred to vehicle repairs as a result of this issue.

Would add that this issue was corrected shortly after it was identified on Sunday. We take these types of issues extremely seriously and took action as soon as we were made aware.

On the Kum & Go website it says they don’t pay for lost wages or rental cars.

Kum & Go says their policy is for customers to pay for the repairs before they reimbursed.

We’re also told water in the underground storage tanks is the reason for the contamination.

If you think you bought gas from the Kum & Go on Sunday morning Woods says the most important thing you can do is stop driving and call a tow truck.

“Let’s not try to drive the vehicle any further,” Woods said. “Any type of contamination that’s in the system can only get worse.”

Woods also says it’s important to save your receipt or transaction history from your purchase.

