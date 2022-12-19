WASHINGTON D.C. (KFOR/Storyful) – “Ho, ho, ho’s” and high fives filled the streets of Washington D.C., where firefighters dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus created lots of laughter for delighted children.

Fire trucks, with sirens blaring, were greeted by gleeful children. “What’s happening?!” Santa said as he high-fived an overjoyed little boy.

Fire crews and members of Union Temple Baptist Church then handed the kids toys and treats, as seen in video at the top of this story.

“‘Tis the holiday season…Engine 15 joined [Union Temple Baptist Church] to help spread some holiday cheer during their Annual Holiday Toy Delivery Parade. Led by #DCsBravest, Santa made several stops in the District today with plenty of toys and good cheer. Happy Holidays to one and all,” DC Fire and EMS tweeted.