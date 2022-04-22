MENTOR ON THE LAKE, Ohio (Storyful/KFOR) – While out on patrol, a police officer in a Cleveland suburb pulled over two small children riding in a toy car.

“Can I see your driver’s license? Proof of insurance?” the officer asked the boy, as his smiling mother recorded the incident.

Sgt. Daubenmire told the kids he was going to issue them a citation for “speeding” and for not wearing a seatbelt.

The little boy laughed – his sister cried!

Sgt. Daubenmire then immediately changed his mind and said he wouldn’t ticket the little girl, just the boy – which also made the boy laugh.

Sgt. Daubenmire said he clocked the boy going 2.5 miles an hour. “That’s .01 over the speed limit for cars with no engines,” he joked.