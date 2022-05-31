WINDSOR, England (Storyful/KFOR) – Residents of a nursing home in England were only told to “dress to impress” for a surprise event. Turns out, staff had transformed the facility into a mini Buckingham Palace in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, to the delight of every resident.

Smiles were plastered on their faces as residents at the Mountbatten Grange care home were treated like royalty. Each had a turn at wearing a crown and sitting in a giant throne, while also enjoying tea, sandwiches, scones, and cakes.

Staff dressed as the Queen’s Guard, while a red carpet was rolled out, along with red drapes, royal portraits, and even a real life Corgi – the same breed of dog that Queen Elizabeth herself owns.

“We knew nothing about what was going on – it was all done so secretly. I thought it was fantastic. It was quite a surprise!” said 98-year-old resident Kathleen Lewis.