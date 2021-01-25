CVS administering COVID-19 vaccines to elderly Oklahomans in nursing, assisted-living facilities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans wait for their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a national pharmacy says it is doing its part to keep elderly Oklahomans safe.

CVS Health has partnered with approximately 60 skilled-nursing facilities and 116 assisted-living facilities across Oklahoma.

Since the vaccination program began on Dec. 21, officials say they have administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all 60 skilled-nursing facilities. At this point, the effort to provide the second dose is well underweay.

CVS says Oklahoma authorized vaccinations to begin at assisted-living and other long-term care facilities on Jan. 18.

This week, officials say they plan to administer the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 70% of the 116 facilities.

Overall, CVS Health has administered COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 8,000 facilities across the country.

“We’ve administered nearly two million shots to one of our most vulnerable populations through onsite and, in many cases, room-to-room visits,” said Karen S. Lynch, currently Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, Aetna, who will become the company’s next President and CEO on February 1. “Our dedicated health care professionals are reaching long-term care residents and staff as soon as possible based on activation dates selected by the states, while navigating the challenges of a complex rollout.”