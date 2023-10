E. 2nd Street and Garland Godrey Drive. Image courtesy of KFOR.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Around 7:30 a.m., a bicyclist swerved off a sidewalk before hitting a car, which killed him, Edmond Police Department confirmed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is not at fault.

Edmond PD also confirmed this was a homeless man, not a student.