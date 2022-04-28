OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator has filed two floor substitutes that he says will strengthen and protect the Second Amendment.

House Bill 1078 would strengthen the power of county sheriffs by authorizing them to detain or arrest any federal employee within their county jurisdiction if the employee is attempting to enforce any federal act, law, executive, administrative or court order, rule, policy or regulation that is in violation of the Second Amendment Sanctuary Act.

The Second Amendment Sanctuary Act guarantees the right of any law-abiding citizen in the state to keep and bear arms.

“Last session, we took an incredibly important step to secure the right to keep and bear arms for all Oklahomans, as protected by the United States Constitution,” Sen. Nathan Dahm said. “As the Biden Administration continues to disregard the Constitution and our individual rights, it’s becoming abundantly clear that we must push back. This measure would add an additional layer of protection from overreach by the federal government. Simply put – don’t come for our guns.”

House Bill 1079 would create the Ghost Gun Protection Act, meaning any firearms, accessories, ammunition, or suppressors manufactured in the state that remain in Oklahoma would not be subject to federal law, taxes, or registration under the authority of Congress to regulate interstate commerce.

“The commerce clause of the Constitution has been grossly misconstrued by the Supreme Court,” Dahm said. “Their interpretation gives Congress the power to regulate anything you could possibly conceive being slightly related to interstate commerce. But let me be clear – we must push back. Ghost guns, firearms, accessories, ammunition and suppressors made in Oklahoma, for Oklahomans, are not subject to congressional authority.”

Both measures are up for a vote in the full Senate.

If approved, they would go back to the House of Representatives for final approval before heading to the governor’s desk.