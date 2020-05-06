Daniel Radcliffe reads ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ in new audiobook series

TAMPA (WFLA) — Stars from the Harry Potter world and beyond are lending their voices to create a unique Harry Potter audiobook experience, starting with Daniel Radcliffe and Chapter 1 of the first book.

The actor who portrayed Harry Potter in the movies kicks off the “Harry Potter At Home” series in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” with the chapter titled “The Boy Who Lived.”

He can be heard reading on the Wizarding World website. The team at Wizarding World is telling fans to look forward to other special guests making appearances in other chapters.

The site has teased appearances by Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne as part of the cast of narrators. The first book has 17 chapters.

“Some very lovely people have done a wonderful thing,” J.K. Rowling posted on Twitter.

The audio-only version is also available on Spotify.

Watch a teaser video below:

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.



And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator…⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020