BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (KFOR/Storyful) – A sheriff’s deputy in Bloomington, Indiana was hit head-on by a drunk driver, which was captured on the deputy’s dash camera.

Video at the top of this story shows Deputy Zeiser slow down as he approached a Jeep with its hazard lights on.

According to local reports, the driver of the Jeep was trying to warn the deputy of the driver behind him, who was allegedly driving erratically.

Just then, the impaired driver raced around the Jeep, plowing head-on into Deputy Zeiser’s vehicle.

“We are fortunate that Deputy Zeiser walked away from this crash after being struck head on by a drunk driver this morning,” the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Zeiser is heard in the video at the top of this story calmly calling in the crash.

In fact, his demeanor was so calm, that one commenter replied to the MCSO’s post, “Favorite part? Dep. immediately picks up the mic and calls it in like it’s the 3rd time it’s happened today and he’s sick and tired of the BS.”

The deputy suffered a cut to his wrist. The driver was uninjured and was booked into jail on suspicion of aggressive driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.