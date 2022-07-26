MINNEOLA, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – A woman wielding a pitchfork and a whip was arrested outside a Publix Super Market in Minneola, Florida, after reportedly trying to sell teddy bears to customers earlier in the day.

Lisa Anne Slone, 56, is seen on the dash cam video pointing the whip at a highway patrol trooper. Slone is also accused of stabbing a minivan with the pitchfork.

Mugshot of Lisa Anne Slone. Photo provided by: Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the arrest report, Slone was “highly intoxicated on some sort of stimulant drug,” and repeatedly told the deputy that God was in control.

Slone was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.