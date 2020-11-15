Daughter seeks justice after mother is killed in hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family is seeking justice after a mother was killed in a hit-and-run on Nov. 4.

49-year-old Percilla Cheadle was crossing the street from her apartment to the store when she was hit at the intersection of Melrose and Rockwell.

Her daughter, Leeanna Pannell, says she spoke on the phone with her just two minutes before she was hit.

“You all took the life out of my mother. I don’t have my mama no more. This is the lady who raised me. My support system. I lost my mama,” she said.

She says she still wants answers from authorities.

KFOR checked with Oklahoma City Police. They say they have identified one suspect, but no one has been arrested.

Pannell showed KFOR surveillance video she obtained. She says there are clearly two suspects.

“The first car speeding, he hit her. She flew into the intersection. You see like two minutes later, another car, the white van, runs her over,” she said. “They broke everything on my mama from her neck down. Broke every bone in her body.”

She remembers Cheadle as a loving mother who was nurturing to everybody.

“Her heart is just so pure and good. Even the people that hit her, I can feel her telling me, like, ‘baby, they’re good people, it was just an accident,'” she said.

This wasn’t the only tragedy in Pannell’s life this year. Her brother was murdered in March.

“I can’t use my brain. The s***’s the scariest feeling in the world,” Pannell said.

She’s just asking for those responsible to come forward.

“We’re making collections because we can’t afford to pay for her funeral, we just paid for my brother’s. We need you all to pay for what you did,” she said.

If you would like donate to help the family, click here.