Davis man dies in Murray County ATV crash, passenger in critical condition

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An ATV crash in Murray County resulted in the death of a Davis, Okla., man and a Davis woman being critically injured on Friday.

Joe D. White, 28, died at the scene of the crash near Substation Road and U.S. 77, four miles north of Davis, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Joe White and his passenger, 29-year-old Kathryn White, were riding a Polaris Razor ATV in an open field when at 2:58 p.m. they struck a culvert, causing the ATV to roll an “undetermined” number of times. Both were thrown from the ATV during the crash, according to the news release.

Kathryn White was flown by Air Evac to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and external torso injuries, according to the news release.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

