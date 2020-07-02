Day two of unemployment event at the Reed Center

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – So many Oklahomans are still hoping for a chance to get the unemployment help they need.

“When everything I’ve ever known for 20 years the entire industry shuts down that’s a very scary moment,” said Jay Pitts.

“I’m a father, and also I have a beautiful wife … and it was kind of crazy and shocking … but I didn’t receive my unemployment from March 22nd to May 21st,” added Alfred M. Anderson III.

Long lines again Thursday morning at the Reed Center, but they got through the first 500 people by 9 a.m.

“There was a point yesterday where I was a little bit scared, I’m not going to lie, and then we made some decisions and we regrouped and switched some stuff around and by the time I walked out of here late last night I knew we had it,” said OESC iterim executive director Shelley Zumwalt.

One man News 4 spoke with Wednesday got the help he needed, but came back on Thursday.

“I finally got a chance to come in and file … and I got relief!” said Joe Surman.

Because of that, Surman came back to volunteer.

“Being in the oil field since 2002 you ride that roller coaster … and there it was again … it went down in April … and I filed and I had to wait. You kind of get desperate but I couldn’t,” he said.

Pitts also got to the help he needed, so he came back with cases of water.

“It’s extremely difficult when the entire state shuts down and you have no hope in sight it gets a little bleak and mental health becomes a big issue,” said Pitts.

Even with the hundreds of new success stories, there is still work to be done.

“The system doesn’t work. They’ve been compromised. People aren’t getting their unemployment, they can’t even file unemployment,” said OKC resident Alvin L. Evans Jr.

Zumwalt says they plan to serve hundreds more next week.

Recent Headlines: