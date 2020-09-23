OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans of a popular show will have to set their DVRs to catch the latest episode.
Days of Our Lives will air Wednesday’s episode at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning on KFOR.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Days of Our Lives’ to air early Thursday morning
- California to end sales of new gasoline-powered cars and trucks by 2035
- Harkins to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg with special tribute
- Second stimulus checks: How SCOTUS battle could derail $1,200 direct payments
- Tesla network outage locks some customers out of app, car