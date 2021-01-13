‘Days of Our Lives’ to air early Thursday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As NBC continues coverage of the impeachment proceedings, the latest ‘Days of Our Lives’ episode has been moved.

Wednesday’s episode of ‘Days of Our Lives’ is scheduled to air at 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning over Early Today.

DVR users are being advised to record both Early Today episodes to get the entire ‘Days of Our Lives’ episode.

