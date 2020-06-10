DeadCenter Film Festival goes virtual in its 20th year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Now in its 20th year, the DeadCenter Film Festival has been called one of the coolest film festivals in the world by Movie Maker Magazine.

“We knew we had this massive amount of awesome movies and then the pandemic hit and pretty quickly we realized we are not going to postpone,” Executive Director Lance McDaniel said.

140 films will be screened virtually on Deadcenterfilm.org for 11 days starting Thursday.

Films like “The Everyday Saint” produced by Thunder Films.

The movie features a long-time Thunder employee who began before the team hit the court.

“Along the way, he’s taken on additional duties of heading up security, of heading up equipment, of heading up logistics. He does all of the hotels, all of the airplanes, all of the buses. He’s the glue guy to the Thunder,” Dan Mahoney, vice president of Broadcasting and Corporate Communications said.

There’s also online panel discussions and dance classes.

The irony is the event may end up reaching an even bigger audience.

Passes have been sold in 38 states and 10 countries.

“And so we think the fact you can access this online means we’re going to have people from around the world watching these awesome movies a lot of which were made in Oklahoma,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel attributes DeadCenter’s success to the people of Oklahoma.

“People were surprised every time they came to DeadCenter because they didn’t know what to think about Oklahoma City and then they got here and they met all of these awesome people and saw the natural diversity of the people and films,” McDaniel said.

There is one in-person event this Saturday at Scissortail Park. They will be showing the 20th anniversary of Okie Shorts at 9 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

For more information visit their website.